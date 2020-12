Locus Map is developed by an independent software company Asamm Software. We focus on the development of mobile applications for the Android platform. Our main products are the applications Locus Map Pro and Free that belong to the most popular and most downloaded applications in the Travel & Local section of the Google Play Store. Locus Map was independently tested and rated as one of the best applications for outdoor navigation.

From reviews...

"There is quite a lot of map displaying applications on Android Market. In spite of that fact Locus has been ranked among the best selling applications of the Travel&Local section in a relatively short period of its existence in the Pro version. The main reason is that this application that can be downloaded also in Free version (with slight limitations) is no longer just an online/offline map viewer, it offers a wide range of other useful features" .... Svetandroida.cz